Home / Royal

Prince Albert expresses ‘great sadness’ after daughter Jazmin’s breakup

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi recently parted ways with her boyfriend, Ian Mellencamp

Prince Albert expresses ‘great sadness’ after daughter Jazmin’s breakup
Prince Albert expresses ‘great sadness’ after daughter Jazmin’s breakup

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are feeling “great sadness.”

On Thursday, September 4, the official Instagram account of the Monegasque Royal Family shared a sorrowful tribute from the Princess, written on behalf of herself and Prince Albert, mourning the death of legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani.

The sad news was first shared by Armani’s company, who announced the passing of its “creator, founder, and tireless driving force” at the age of 91.

Sharing a black-and-white snap with the late designer from their wedding in July 2011, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene expressed, “It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani.”

The 47-year-old Princess of Monaco continued, “He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations. Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011.”

“His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be présent in the future. H.S.H. Princess Charlene,” the statement concluded.

Notably, this somber statement from the Royal Couple comes after the Daily Mail reported that Prince Albert’s eldest child, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, had parted ways with musician Ian Mellencamp, her boyfriend of nine years.

For the unversed, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is the eldest daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his former partner Tamara Jean Rotolo.

Her paternity was publicly confirmed by the Prince in 2006, when she was 14, and she does not hold any royal title.

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla mirrors King Charles in latest outing to iconic museum

Queen Camilla mirrors King Charles in latest outing to iconic museum
The UK’s Queen Consort, Camilla, visited London’s famous Dulwich Picture Gallery during her new outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message ahead of Harry's return

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message ahead of Harry's return
Prince Harry is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom next week for WellChild Awards 2025

King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion threatened by ‘revenge ploy’

King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion threatened by ‘revenge ploy’
Prince Harry will return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards

Why Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to meet King Charles?

Why Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to meet King Charles?
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry might reunite with King Charles upon his upcoming UK visit

Princess Märtha Louise’s spiritual love story with Shaman Durek explored in new doc

Princess Märtha Louise’s spiritual love story with Shaman Durek explored in new doc
Shaman Durek Verrett opened up about his experience of marrying in the Royal Family

Prince Harry's Invictus Games role in danger amid UK popularity slump

Prince Harry's Invictus Games role in danger amid UK popularity slump
The Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the 2027 edition of the Invictus Games in the UK

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks
The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their first royal engagement with a visit to the Natural History Museum

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book
The Prince of Wales made a key appeal to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Scottish referendum's result

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership will extend with several new projects

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday