Prince Albert expresses ‘great sadness’ after daughter Jazmin’s breakup

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are feeling “great sadness.”
On Thursday, September 4, the official Instagram account of the Monegasque Royal Family shared a sorrowful tribute from the Princess, written on behalf of herself and Prince Albert, mourning the death of legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani.
The sad news was first shared by Armani’s company, who announced the passing of its “creator, founder, and tireless driving force” at the age of 91.
Sharing a black-and-white snap with the late designer from their wedding in July 2011, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene expressed, “It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani.”
The 47-year-old Princess of Monaco continued, “He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations. Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011.”
“His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be présent in the future. H.S.H. Princess Charlene,” the statement concluded.
Notably, this somber statement from the Royal Couple comes after the Daily Mail reported that Prince Albert’s eldest child, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, had parted ways with musician Ian Mellencamp, her boyfriend of nine years.
For the unversed, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is the eldest daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his former partner Tamara Jean Rotolo.
Her paternity was publicly confirmed by the Prince in 2006, when she was 14, and she does not hold any royal title.