Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message ahead of Harry's return

Prince Harry is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom next week for WellChild Awards 2025

Prince William and Princess Kate have penned a heartwarming message just days before Prince Harry’s arrival.

On Thursday, September 4, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account to drop a carousel of photos and videos from their new outing, sharing an update about their delightful day.

For their latest engagement, the future King and Queen paid a visit to Natural History Museum, London, where Kate’s meaningful Mother Nature series made a surprise cameo.

Alongside the gallery, the parents of three shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on their feeling after the special visit, writing, “Even with the rain, it was great seeing how the gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are helping young people to connect to nature, combining outdoor learning with wellbeing activities.”

They added, “And a pleasure hearing from students of Kendar Primary in Lewisham and Co-op Academy Manchester about projects to support nature and biodiversity.”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

In another post, the couple shared a delightful video featuring heartwarming glimpses from their outing.

For the visit, Kate Middleton slipped into a sophisticated outfit, including a crisp white shirt layered under a dark grey coat and paired with black cigarette pants.

Meanwhile, Prince William exuded charm in a black suit paired with a light blue shirt.

Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate’s heartfelt post comes ahead of Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is schedule to arrive in his home country to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards next week.

