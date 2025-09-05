Home / Royal

Queen Camilla mirrors King Charles in latest outing to iconic museum

The UK’s Queen Consort, Camilla, visited London’s famous Dulwich Picture Gallery during her new outing

Queen Camilla mirrors King Charles in latest outing to iconic museum


Queen Camilla gave a subtle nod to King Charles with her latest outing.

Just a day after the 76-year-old British monarch visited the Oratory of St Philip Neri, where he was shown the centuries-old Cardinal’s Room that remains exactly as St. John Henry left it in 1890, the Queen Consort toured the Dulwich Picture Gallery, which first opened in 1811.

On Thursday, September 4, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to share a delightful video from the Queen’s latest outing, where she inaugurated the new Artplay Pavilion and Sculpture Garden.

“Come rain or shine - the new Artplay Pavilion and Sculpture Garden at Dulwich Picture Gallery is now open!” read the caption.

It continued, “This morning, The Queen toured the site to see how the green spaces have been transformed to create fun art-based learning experiences for young children.”

Briefing about the museum, the Royals noted, “Open since 1811, Dulwich Picture Gallery was the world’s first purpose built public art gallery - dedicated to sharing one of the greatest art collections in the world.”

For the heartwarming visit, Queen Camilla wore a beautiful black-and-white printed dress, which she paired with matching shoes.

The clip featured King Charles’s wife inaugurating the new garden, talking to the museum officials and key persons, and also sweetly meeting and interacting with children present there.

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message ahead of Harry's return

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message ahead of Harry's return
Prince Harry is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom next week for WellChild Awards 2025

King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion threatened by ‘revenge ploy’

King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion threatened by ‘revenge ploy’
Prince Harry will return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards

Why Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to meet King Charles?

Why Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to meet King Charles?
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry might reunite with King Charles upon his upcoming UK visit

Princess Märtha Louise’s spiritual love story with Shaman Durek explored in new doc

Princess Märtha Louise’s spiritual love story with Shaman Durek explored in new doc
Shaman Durek Verrett opened up about his experience of marrying in the Royal Family

Prince Harry's Invictus Games role in danger amid UK popularity slump

Prince Harry's Invictus Games role in danger amid UK popularity slump
The Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the 2027 edition of the Invictus Games in the UK

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks
The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their first royal engagement with a visit to the Natural History Museum

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book
The Prince of Wales made a key appeal to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Scottish referendum's result

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership will extend with several new projects

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors
King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit