Queen Camilla mirrors King Charles in latest outing to iconic museum

Queen Camilla gave a subtle nod to King Charles with her latest outing.
Just a day after the 76-year-old British monarch visited the Oratory of St Philip Neri, where he was shown the centuries-old Cardinal’s Room that remains exactly as St. John Henry left it in 1890, the Queen Consort toured the Dulwich Picture Gallery, which first opened in 1811.
On Thursday, September 4, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to share a delightful video from the Queen’s latest outing, where she inaugurated the new Artplay Pavilion and Sculpture Garden.
“Come rain or shine - the new Artplay Pavilion and Sculpture Garden at Dulwich Picture Gallery is now open!” read the caption.
It continued, “This morning, The Queen toured the site to see how the green spaces have been transformed to create fun art-based learning experiences for young children.”
Briefing about the museum, the Royals noted, “Open since 1811, Dulwich Picture Gallery was the world’s first purpose built public art gallery - dedicated to sharing one of the greatest art collections in the world.”
For the heartwarming visit, Queen Camilla wore a beautiful black-and-white printed dress, which she paired with matching shoes.
The clip featured King Charles’s wife inaugurating the new garden, talking to the museum officials and key persons, and also sweetly meeting and interacting with children present there.