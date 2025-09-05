King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion threatened by ‘revenge ploy’

Prince Harry’s simmering feud with the royal family has taken a fresh twist as he is plotting a “revenge move” that could derail King Charles’ delicate efforts to broker peace between his warring sons.
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Duke of Sussex is planning to dissect King Charles' marriage to Princess Diana in a shock new Netflix documentary to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary of her death.
A source claimed, "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core."
"Harry wants to shine a light on the disastrous marriage, and the fallout will make Charles want nothing to do with peace talks," the insider continued.
They went on to share, "The King will see it as betrayal all over again."
Harry’s film is expected to spotlight Diana’s unhappy royal marriage and revisit her struggles before her 1997 death, insiders claim.
"It's not just another Diana tribute," one industry source said, adding, "This will be forensic – it's going to rake over Charles's mistakes, Camilla's role, and the whole breakdown. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind."
A source stated, "Charles may have been open to a conversation with Harry, but he will never forgive a public embarrassment on Netflix over Diana from his son."
Prince Harry, 40, will return to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards, sparking speculation of a reunion with King Charles, 76.