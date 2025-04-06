Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops

Rachel Zegler is set to make a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025, joining an elite lineup of A-list celebrities as this year’s highly anticipated guest list is revealed.
As per Page Six, the Snow White starlet will walk on fashion's most iconic red carpet alongside Hollywood style icons.
Notably, the Met Gala is always on the first Monday in May.
Zegler is set to star in the musical, Evita, in London, which kicks off on June 14
A representative of The Hunger Games star told the outlet, “Rachel will be in rehearsals for ‘Evita’ in London in May.”
To note, Met Gala invitations are extremely exclusive, with Anna Wintour personally overseeing and approving the final guest list.
The source told the outlet that other stars marked the attendance to this year’s glam event include singers Doechii, Shakira, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and models Amelia Gray and Ashley Graham.
It is also reported that this year’s invite list is based on athletes, and also basketball star Paige Bueckers will attend the event.
This year’s gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code, “Tailored for You.”
Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams will co-chair, while basketball legend LeBron James is serving as an honorary chair.
