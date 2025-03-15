Entertainment

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot will next be seen in their highly-anticipated movie 'Snow White'

Gal Gadot and her co-actress Rachel Zegler have sparked feud speculations ahead of the release of their upcoming movie Snow White.

According to People, an insider recently disclosed that the 23-year-old American actress has compatibility concerns with the Wonder Woman starlet.

Zelger has "nothing in common with Gal Gadot" as they share a terrible off-screen bond due to their different political views.

"On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension," the tipster told the publication. 

These feud rumours between Zegler and Gadot intensified after the Heart of Stone actress did not attend her new movie's European premiere in Spain on March 12. 

However, the Y2K starlet marked her presence to promote the film.  

A source familiar with the situation informed the aforementioned tabloid that Gadot has no plans to come to Spain as she was more interested in the press conference in New York City.

These comments came after a report claimed that the forthcoming movie, Snow White, faced severe backlash before its theatrical release on March 21, 2025.

The film has been criticised by the audiences for its story changes and allegedly putting a negative approach toward the iconic character, as per the multiple media outlets. 

However, neither Gal Gadot nor Rachel Zegler have commented on these ongoing feud reports.  

