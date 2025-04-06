World

Mourne Mountains wildfire: Man arrested for arson after massive blaze

In England, several wildfires have occurred this week because of unusually warm and dry weather

  • April 06, 2025
Mourne Mountains wildfire: Man arrested for arson after massive blaze
Mourne Mountains wildfire: Man arrested for arson after massive blaze

Firefighters responding to multiple wildfires in the Mourne Mountains which began with a large gorse fire in County Down.

The fire broke out at around 5:00 pm BST on Saturday, April 5, in Hilltown leading to major emergency response and evacuation of several homes.

As per multiple outlets, the fire is being investigated as arson and a man has been arrested in connection with it.

An amber warning for wildfires is still in effect across Northern Ireland with the fire service urging the public to be extra cautious.

In England, several wildfires have occurred this week because of unusually warm and dry weather that have already caused significant damage in the country.

In Scotland, helicopters were used on Saturday to fight the fourth wildfire of the week.

Related: Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year

As per the reports, a fire that started in Newton Stewart is spreading north and is expected to reach Loch Doon in East Ayrshire around midnight on Sunday.

Friday was recorded as the warmest day of the year up to that point with temperatures in the south of England reaching 23°C (73.4°F).

This temperature was the highest recorded since September 21 of the previous year.

In other parts of England, the police in Devon and Cornwall are helping the fire service by temporarily closing road on the A30 in Bolventor due to multiple fires on moorland.

Related: Tragic fire claims two lives at Lincolnshire caravan park

