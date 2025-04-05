Tragic fire claims two lives at Lincolnshire caravan park

Two individuals have tragically lost their lives in a fire at caravan park in Lincolnshire on Saturday, April 5.
The fire broke out at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, located on Roman Bank in Ingoldmells at around 03:53 BST.
As per BBC, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent five fire crews from nearby areas, including Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford.
A police spokesperson mentioned that investigation into the cause of the fire is still in its early stages with officers keeping open mind about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As per the reports, the police have informed families of the two individuals who died in the fire and are providing support through specially trained officers.
Following the incident, National Grid confirmed that its engineers had disconnected and isolated the electricity supply in the area.
This was done to ensure that the police and fire services could carry out their investigation safely.
A spokesperson for the National Grid said in a statement, "We will be working to restore power to 50 locally affected customers as soon as those investigations have been completed.”
Meanwhile, East Lindsey District Council has requested public to stay away from the area to ensure that emergency crews can carry out their work without any interference or safety concerns.
