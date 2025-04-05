Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year

Scotland is currently experiencing another wildfire due to unusually warm temperatures.
This follows series of wildfires that have already caused significant damage in the country over the past two weeks.
As per Sky News, last night police were called to respond to wildfires that spread through an area in Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway.
Firefighters were still using helicopters to control wildfire that had spread over 1.5 miles in these areas.
This is the fourth wildfire in Scotland this week with a previous blaze in Gartur Moss, Port of Menteith, Stirling, stretching 500 meters on Wednesday.
Friday was recorded as the warmest day of the year up to that point, with temperatures in the south of England reaching 23°C (73.4°F).
This temperature was the highest recorded since September 21 of the previous year.
People have been adviced against having barbecues in parks because they could cause fires to spread across open areas.
People were also told to properly dispose of their trash and to handle cigarettes carefully to prevent accidentally starting a fire.
Paul McCourt, from the London Fire Brigade, warned that the Met Office has issued an amber wildfire warning for London, which will last throughout the week.
