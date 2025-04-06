UK tourists heading to Spain could face payment issues: Here’s why

If you're planning to visit Spain and thinking of using leftover Euros from past trips, then you might face some difficulties.
Specifically, tourists traveling to Spain in July are being adviced not to use old or damaged €50 notes, as Spain's central bank is withdrawing these notes from circulation to help reduce fraud.
From July onwards, only undamaged €50 notes will be accepted in shops in Spain.
Visitors who have worn-out €50 notes can exchange them at banks.
This come as scammers are using a trick with fake €50 notes to steal from people.
They place the fake note under a car’s front wiper. When the driver sees it, they get out of the car to check. While the driver is distracted, the scammer quickly steals valuables from inside the car like bags, phones or even the car itself.
Tourists may also face issues using €500 notes, which were discontinued in 2016 but still exist in circulation.
These high-value notes are often linked to criminal activities which is why some retailers may refuse to accept them.
However, they can be exchanged for smaller denominations at Spain's central bank.
It is pertinent to note that banks will not exchange notes that are intentionally damaged or counterfeit.
Also if you plan to use one and two cent Euro coins in Spain then you might run into problems soon.
Spain may stop producing these coins, just like other countries such as Ireland, Belgium and Italy have already done.
