Mark Zuckerberg shares sneak peek of Breakthrough Prize 2025 with Vin Diesel

Breakthrough Prizes honour scientists who have made exceptional discoveries

  • April 06, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta recently shared a sneak peek of 2025 Breakthrough Prizes event, also known as "Oscars® of Science."

These prestigious awards honour scientists who have made exceptional discoveries in areas like gene editing, human diseases, the basic particles of the universe and the mathematical principles.

It was founded by prominent individuals in the tech industry, including Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg, Julia and Yuri Milner, and Anne Wojcicki.

Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the event with his followers with a caption, "Priscilla and I helped start the Breakthrough Prize to honor great scientists and achievements."

In the first picture, American actor and film producer Vin Diesel is seen laughing alongside Zuckerberg, while Zuckerberg tagged him in a caption, saying, “Always a fun night presenting the awards with.”

In the second picture Priscilla was seen dressed in a black dress paired with a jacket and Zuckerberg was wearing an entirely black suit.

Zuckerberg was wearing a pair of AI-powered sunglasses, which are part of Meta's latest technological innovations.

Apart from Zuckerberg, prominent figures Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Jeff Bezos also participated in the event.

These billionaires, accompanied by their wives, made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet.

