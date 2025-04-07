Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée

Post Malone is flaunting his new romance in Paris!
The rapper-turned-rock and country singer has been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway with his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, in Paris, France.
Malone and his influencer girlfriend were seen strolling through the city on Sunday, holding hands and looking lovestruck.
For the outing, the rapper wore a white polo shirt, cream trousers and a white cowboy hat as he sipped on champagne while his girlfriend opted for an orange off-the-shoulder top and pink heels.
In the evening, the couple stepped out for dinner date at a romantic restaurant in coordinated outfits, with Malone wearing an all-black leather ensemble and Lee wearing a black silk dress and leather jacket.
The romantic appearance of the Sunflower singer, whose real name is Austin Post, comes after the reports of his split from his unnamed fiancée late last year, whom he had been engaged to since 2022.
It's not clear when Post Malone began dating Christy Lee, but the two have been pictured together since at least January.
They were previously seen together in Rome, Italy, where they dined at the luxurious Mascagni Hotel.
