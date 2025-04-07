'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment

The White Lotus season 3 has been concluded on a high note, making fans, who have been following the series since 2021, wanting more.
Mike White's hit dark-comedy follows a new group of wealthy vacationers each season as they enjoy their stay at one of the luxurious White Lotus resorts around the world.
The White Lotus has been filmed at three different locations in each season, including, Hawaii, Sicily, and the latest instalment taking place in Thailand.
As the third season, starring Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Aimie Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, BLACKPINK's Lisa and many more, aired its final episode on Sunday, April 6, fans have been looking for any details of season 4.
While teasing about the next instalment in the latest Unpacking the Episode on MAX, White noted, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular, But there's always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
The news of the season 4 renewal was confirmed in January 2025, however, fans could expect the next part to sound a bit different as composer Cristobal Tapia de veer has confirmed that he will not be returning to the resort.
Although, the location for the season 4 has not been disclosed, it has been hinted that it will take place somewhere in Europe, after the winter stay at Asia's tropical country.
The White Lotus season 4's filming is expected to take place sometimes in 2026, with no confirmed premier date.