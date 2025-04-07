Royal

King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip

King Charles, Queen Camilla will begin four-day Italy trip on Monday, just 10 days after monarch’s hospitalization

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
King Charles health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip
King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip

King Charles is set to embark on a four-day state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla, despite a recent health setback.

The 76-year-old monarch was briefly hospitalized last month due to side effects from his cancer treatment which forced him to cancel a string of engagements at the last minute.

However, the sources close to the royal family have revealed that he's "in great form" and ready to put duty first.

“Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty's break did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days,” an insider told The Mirror.

Related: Princes William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies

They further added, “Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again.”

“There are always issues occurring in His Majesty's orbit with which he has no control over. His focus as it has always been is on his role with an emphasis on duty before everything,” another source noted.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in Rome on Monday to begin their four-day trip.

Related: Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event

Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit
Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims
Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims
Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip
Princess Kate, Prince William to leave George, Charlotte for special trip
Prince Harry’s blunt remarks about Royal Family at Charles’ coronation exposed
Prince Harry’s blunt remarks about Royal Family at Charles’ coronation exposed
King Charles meets Princess Eugenie's husband after Andrew’s new drama
King Charles meets Princess Eugenie's husband after Andrew’s new drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla face strain as they 'disagree strongly' on key issue
King Charles, Queen Camilla face strain as they 'disagree strongly' on key issue
Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid UK return
Prince Harry receives heartbreaking blow from King Charles amid UK return
Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman issue joint message amid divorce
Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman issue joint message amid divorce
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s secret to keep ‘love alive’ unveiled
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s secret to keep ‘love alive’ unveiled