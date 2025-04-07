Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies

Graham Craker, the devoted royal bodyguard who served as a personal protection officer to Prince William and Prince Harry for 15 years, has passed away at the age of 77.
The bodyguard who was nicknamed “Crackers” by the two Princes, had been a Metropolitan Police officer for 35 years.
He remained with Prince William and Prince Harry during their difficult time, specially on the day they found out about their mother's death in 1997.
Craker even accompanied William and Harry on the day of the funeral as they walked behind the hearse carrying their mother's body.
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry fondly remembered Craker, penning, “The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.”
“The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical,” he added.
Craker was also a guest at Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, 10 years after he had quit his job as a royal bodyguard.
Throughout his career, Craker received several honors for his service to the Royal Family, including being appointed a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by Queen Elizabeth II.
