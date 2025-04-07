Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO

Pete Davidson is enjoying game day with his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt!
On Sunday, the new couple was spotted on a romantic date night at the New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns game on Sunday.
In the photos obtained by Page Six, Davidson and Hewitt were seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, enjoying the game.
Despite being seated among celebrities, the couple kept their public displays of affection subtle, but they couldn't hide their smiles and flirtatious glances as they arrived at the arena hand-in-hand.
The pair’s outing comes after they took a trip to Scotland for rocker Dave Navarro’s wedding.
“Pete is all in. He really likes Elsie a lot and he wants to do things differently this time around,” an insider told the outlet last month.
They further added, “He doesn’t want to rush things and he took his time getting to know her before getting involved in anything romantic.”
Previously, Pete Davidson was in a relationship with Madelyn Cline that ended in early 2024.
