Pete Davidson cringes over Kim Kardashian romance in awkward interview

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian briefly dated in 2021 following the SKIMS founder’s split from Kanye West

  • March 28, 2025
Pete Davidson appeared uncomfortable as he discussed his brief romance with Kim Kardashian.

During his appearance on the March 26 episode of Everybody's Live with John, the Saturday Night Live alum squirmed in his seat as he was probed about his dating life.

“To me, you’re just an average guy,” Luenell, a guest star, said to Davidson.

She went on to joke, “Regular guy, but you continuously pull all these bad bitches, right? So, since I don’t get it, I want to know the mystique.”

“Now, you've had Kim K, several other people, you've got this little supermodel right now," the guest star added, referring to Davidson’s brief fling with Kardashian and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

Davidson immediately placed his hand over his face and exclaimed, "Oh god

“What I think, for the research and for women across America, I think that you should take me out,” Luenell quipped.

The Rookie actor attempted to deflect the question by jokingly agreeing to take Luenell out on a date.

“If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah,” Davidson awkwardly responded while laughing.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating in October 2021 and ended their relationship in August 2022, after dating for approximately nine months.

