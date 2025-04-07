Royal

King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award

King Felipe presents the 5th National Statistics Award to Professor María Concepción Bielza Lozoya

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award

King Felipe has presented the 5th National Statistics Award to Professor María Concepción Bielza Lozoya, a renowned expert in Statistics and Operations Research at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM).

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the Spanish royal family shared the peeks into the event.

In the images, the monarch could be seen beaming with pride as he presented the prestigious award.

For the event, King Felipe wore a striped blue suit, perfectly complemented by a tie, looking dashing as always.

“The King presents the 5th National Statistics Award to María Concepción Bielza, Professor of Statistics and Operations Research at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, for the quality and impact of her scientific contributions in the field of statistics,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further added, “The jury highlighted her contribution to strengthening the statistical methods underlying machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as their application to fields as relevant to society as medicine, bioinformatics, industry, neuroscience, and astrophysics.”

Earlier to this, Spain’s King Felipe presented prestigious award to a special education center for their outstanding efforts for disabled students.

