Royal

Buckingham Palace share rare details ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Italy visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to begin their state visit to Italy today

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Buckingham Palace share rare details ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Italy visit
Buckingham Palace share rare details ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Italy visit

Buckingham Palace issued key details ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Italy.

On Monday, April 7, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share some rare details about the Monarch and the Queen Consort’s previous visits to Italy as they are all set to once again embark on a state visit to the European country.

“This week, The King and Queen will visit Rome and Ravenna on a State Visit to Italy. Swipe through to read more about Their Majesties’ previous visits to Italy,” the Royals captioned.

In the carousel’s first image, the Palace shared that whilst Charles and Camilla have been to Italy 17 and 2 times respectively, the upcoming state visit will mark their first as King and Queen.

Related: Camilla’s sister breaks silence on King Charles, Queen’s rift claims

The second slide, which featured a rare photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, read, “The shared history between the UK and Italy includes the fact that Queen Elizabeth II visited the country 5 times, accompanied by Prince Philip. This State Visit will underscore the depth and breadth of that bilateral relationship, and the links between our peoples.”

In the third slide, the Royals shared that ahead of the Royal Couple’s forthcoming visit, the King and Queen hosted a dinner to celebrate Italian food and fashion at Highgrove.

“Our two nations share so many ties – between out peoples; between our cultures; a deep friendship rooted in shared values, mutual affection and mutual respect,” stated the Monarch at the dinner, which was shared in the fourth slide.

Related: King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip

The fifth revealed that King Charles’s last visit to Italy was in October 2021 for the G20 Summit in Rome, while in the sixth slide, the Palace shared about Queen Camilla’s visit in 2017 and her key engagements.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a state visit to Italy today, on April 7, 2025.

Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Queen Sofia launches major initiative to promote neurodegenerative research
Queen Sofia launches major initiative to promote neurodegenerative research
Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration's eye-popping cost revealed
Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration's eye-popping cost revealed
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Meghan Markle fails to deliver As Ever product after 'selling' out in hour
Meghan Markle fails to deliver As Ever product after 'selling' out in hour
King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne
King Charles gives big relief to William, Kate as they gear to take throne
King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip
King Charles' health update revealed as he sets to embark on Italy trip
Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince William, Harry mourn personal loss as beloved childhood figure dies
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde recap Vietnam state visit with sweet video
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit
Queen Mary joins key event in first appearance after France state visit