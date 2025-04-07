Buckingham Palace share rare details ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Italy visit

Buckingham Palace issued key details ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Italy.
On Monday, April 7, the Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share some rare details about the Monarch and the Queen Consort’s previous visits to Italy as they are all set to once again embark on a state visit to the European country.
“This week, The King and Queen will visit Rome and Ravenna on a State Visit to Italy. Swipe through to read more about Their Majesties’ previous visits to Italy,” the Royals captioned.
In the carousel’s first image, the Palace shared that whilst Charles and Camilla have been to Italy 17 and 2 times respectively, the upcoming state visit will mark their first as King and Queen.
The second slide, which featured a rare photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, read, “The shared history between the UK and Italy includes the fact that Queen Elizabeth II visited the country 5 times, accompanied by Prince Philip. This State Visit will underscore the depth and breadth of that bilateral relationship, and the links between our peoples.”
In the third slide, the Royals shared that ahead of the Royal Couple’s forthcoming visit, the King and Queen hosted a dinner to celebrate Italian food and fashion at Highgrove.
“Our two nations share so many ties – between out peoples; between our cultures; a deep friendship rooted in shared values, mutual affection and mutual respect,” stated the Monarch at the dinner, which was shared in the fourth slide.
The fifth revealed that King Charles’s last visit to Italy was in October 2021 for the G20 Summit in Rome, while in the sixth slide, the Palace shared about Queen Camilla’s visit in 2017 and her key engagements.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a state visit to Italy today, on April 7, 2025.