King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, reacted to the recent tragic incident that happened in Vancouver, Canada.
On Sunday, April 27, Buckingham Palace took to its Instagram handle to extend heartiest condolences to the victims of the incident who tragically lost their lives during the deadliest incident occurred on Saturday.
For those unaware, Lapu Lapu is a Filipino festival that was celebrated by the Filipino community in Vancouver when an unidentified man drove the car into the crowd, resulting in the death of nine people.
As the incident's news broke, the 76-year-old monarch issued the message, saying, "Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals."
The statement continued, "Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada."
Police official's findings regarding the tragic Lapu Lapu incident
According to BBC, the Vancouver Police Department stated that a man drove an SUV into a large crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street at around 20:14 local time (04:14 BST) on Saturday night, April 26, 2025.
The police officials called the tragedy "a mass casualty incident" and confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man as a suspect in the incident.