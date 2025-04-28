Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight

Prince William and Kate Middleton are following Princess Diana's approach towards life in the spotlight.
In recent weeks, the Prince and Princess of Wales are opting for a more lowkey life with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Now, a personal branding expert Kelly Lundberg has suggested that William and Kate's decision to keep a low profile marks another way in which they're evolving in their approach to privacy.
"William and Kate are playing the long game, building trust through consistency and tradition. And we're now seeing this evolve even further, especially after Kate's recent health challenges," she told Daily Mail.
According to the expert, this approach feels like continuation of Princess Diana's efforts to give her children, William and Harry, a sense of normality in their daily lives, despite being one of the most photographed women in the world.
"It's also worth noting the legacy of Princess Diana, who was one of the first modern royals to understand - and at times, challenge - the power of being visible," she stated.
Kelly continued, "While Diana became one of the most photographed women in the world, she also worked hard to give William and Harry some normality behind the scenes."
"In many ways, William and Kate's approach feels like a continuation of that, but adapted to a digital world that's far more intrusive than it was in the '90s," she added.
Prince William and Kate's absence from Easter service:
Prince William and Kate Middleton even didn't attend a church service with the royal family on Easter this year and instead spent the holiday privately with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk.