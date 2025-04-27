Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration

The Dutch Royal Family has released a heartwarming video from the celebration of King’s Day 2025 in Doetinchem.
On April 26, 2025, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, Crown Princess Amalia, and Princess Alexia attended the celebration.
The Palace’s announcement about the event read, “His Majesty the King will attend the celebration of King's Day in Doetinchem in the province of Gelderland on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with members of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Family.”
For those unversed, King’s Day is the national holiday to celebrate the monarch’s birthday on April 27.
During the outing, Willem-Alexander also delivered a speech and thanked everyone for celebrating his big day.
He said, “Doetinchem, the Achterhoek and Gelderland have shown here how you can create such an amazing King's Day by working together, living together, and connecting together. Let's hold on to that, let's do that every day of the year."
Royals who attended King’s Day 2025 celebration :
For the major event, Princess Laurentien, Prince Constantijn, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette were present.
Moreover, Princess Marilene, Prince Pieter-Christiaan, Princess Anita, Prince Floris, and Princess Aimee also came in Doetinchem to celebrate King Willem’s 58th birthday.