Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, Crown Princess Amalia attended the celebration of King’s Day 2025 in Doetinchem

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration
Royal Family releases heartwarming video of King’s Day 2025 celebration

The Dutch Royal Family has released a heartwarming video from the celebration of King’s Day 2025 in Doetinchem.

On April 26, 2025, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, Crown Princess Amalia, and Princess Alexia attended the celebration.

The Palace’s announcement about the event read, “His Majesty the King will attend the celebration of King's Day in Doetinchem in the province of Gelderland on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with members of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Family.”

For those unversed, King’s Day is the national holiday to celebrate the monarch’s birthday on April 27.

The statement of the Royal Family stated, “King Willem-Alexander attends the celebration of King's Day in Doetinchem with members of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Family.”

During the outing, Willem-Alexander also delivered a speech and thanked everyone for celebrating his big day.

He said, “Doetinchem, the Achterhoek and Gelderland have shown here how you can create such an amazing King's Day by working together, living together, and connecting together. Let's hold on to that, let's do that every day of the year."

Royals who attended King’s Day 2025 celebration :

For the major event, Princess Laurentien, Prince Constantijn, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette were present.

Moreover, Princess Marilene, Prince Pieter-Christiaan, Princess Anita, Prince Floris, and Princess Aimee also came in Doetinchem to celebrate King Willem’s 58th birthday.

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby
Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss

Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss
Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation

Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report

Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince Andrew issued urgent warning after his accuser Virginia’s suicide
Prince Andrew issued urgent warning after his accuser Virginia’s suicide
King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory
King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory
Princess Lilibet gives honest review on Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever’ jam
Princess Lilibet gives honest review on Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever’ jam