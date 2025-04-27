Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties

Prince William has been focusing on special “projects” for people as their future King.
The Prince of Wales resumed his royal duties this week after spending a short family vacation with Kate Middleton and three kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
On Saturday, he attended Pope Francis’ funeral on King Charles III behalf.
A source told The Times, the 42-year-old royal reportedly wishes to focus on "projects not patronages.”
Former Foreign Secretary William Hague, who has worked closely with William for over a decade, told the media outlet, "He phoned me up when I left government. He had this idea—governments were working slowly on illegal wildlife trade, and he asked, 'Why don't we get the private sector involved?'"
He explained, "William isn’t interested in lengthy meetings or endless discussions. I've often heard him say, 'There's been too much talk, we need action. William is friendly and personable, but he is results-driven. You wouldn't want to tell him you've made no progress. He wants to see real change."
Prince William’s key projects:
In the last couple of years, Prince William had launched a number of projects.
In 2019, the Prince of Wales announced the Earthshot Prize. The first Earthshot Prize ceremony was held on October 17, 2021, in London.
Last October, Prince Harry’s brother revealed his ambitious five-year initiative, Homewards, to tackle homelessness, another cause inspired by their late mother, Princess Diana.