Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties

The Prince of Wales recently attended Pope Francis’ funeral on King Charles III behalf

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties

Prince William has been focusing on special “projects” for people as their future King.

The Prince of Wales resumed his royal duties this week after spending a short family vacation with Kate Middleton and three kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

On Saturday, he attended Pope Francis’ funeral on King Charles III behalf.

A source told The Times, the 42-year-old royal reportedly wishes to focus on "projects not patronages.”

Former Foreign Secretary William Hague, who has worked closely with William for over a decade, told the media outlet, "He phoned me up when I left government. He had this idea—governments were working slowly on illegal wildlife trade, and he asked, 'Why don't we get the private sector involved?'"

He explained, "William isn’t interested in lengthy meetings or endless discussions. I've often heard him say, 'There's been too much talk, we need action. William is friendly and personable, but he is results-driven. You wouldn't want to tell him you've made no progress. He wants to see real change."

Prince William’s key projects:

In the last couple of years, Prince William had launched a number of projects.

In 2019, the Prince of Wales announced the Earthshot Prize. The first Earthshot Prize ceremony was held on October 17, 2021, in London.

Last October, Prince Harry’s brother revealed his ambitious five-year initiative, Homewards, to tackle homelessness, another cause inspired by their late mother, Princess Diana.

Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56

Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties

Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish

Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
King Charles pens uplifting note for London, Manchester Marathon athletes
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Harry bonds with ‘Pulp Fiction’ star who once danced with Princess Diana
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Prince Andrew's ex-flame lands in trouble after his accuser's shocking death
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Dutch Royals unveil King Willem-Alexander’s new portrait on his 58th birthday
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince William faces backlash over ‘inappropriate’ move at Pope’s funeral
Prince Andrew issued urgent warning after his accuser Virginia’s suicide
Prince Andrew issued urgent warning after his accuser Virginia’s suicide
King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
King Charles issues first statement after Prince William steps in for him
King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory
King Felipe congratulates FC Barcelona on outstanding Spanish Cup victory
Princess Lilibet gives honest review on Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever’ jam
Princess Lilibet gives honest review on Meghan Markle's ‘As Ever’ jam
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in honoring late Pope after funeral
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in honoring late Pope after funeral