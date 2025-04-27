Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser 

Prince Andrew has made the first appearance after the death of his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Virginia was one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, the late American paedophile financier.
The late accuser claimed she was trafficked across the world. She was also forcefully engaged in inappropriate acts with the Duke of York on “three” separate occasions.
As per Mirror, the Duke of York, who turned down the accusations, was spotted inside a vehicle at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, on Sunday afternoon.
Andrew's appearance comes after Royal Family reportedly held an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace due to Virginia’s death, as per RadarOnline.com.
A source shared, “They didn't want Andrew anywhere near it,... He's seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse. William thinks they need to show humanity. Charles just wants it to disappear."
The meeting, which seemingly took place on Friday, included King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton top advisors, lawyers, and PR chiefs.
Virginia Giuffre death:
Virginia Giuffre took her own life at the age of 41. Her family shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday, saying she had taken her life at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia.
The family statement read, “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”
Virginia filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2022.