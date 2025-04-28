Prince William's surprise move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baffled

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex terrified by the Prince of Wales' latest move

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Prince William's latest move has reportedly left Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, "horrified."

The Prince of Wales is expected to name Jason Knauf the next chief executive of the Earthshot Prize which was founded by William in late 2020. 

For those unaware, Jason was a former communications secretary to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before they moved to the United States of America in 2020.

However, William's decision to name Jason the upcoming chief executive seemingly disturbed Harry and Meghan, as the royal aide was behind the duchess' bullying claim.

An insider recently disclosed to Mail Online that the future King's decision to hand over the significant position in the global environmental award ceremony would disturb Harry and Meghan due to Jason's alleged involvement in defaming the duchess back in 2018.

"William’s decision to hand Knauf such an important role will no doubt horrify Harry and Meghan," the tipster stated. 

Meghan Markle accused of mistreating royal staff 

According to Daily Express UK, before Harry and Meghan's decision to quit royal life, Jason accused the mom-of-two of mistreating royal staff by sending an email directly to the ex-private secretary of the Prince of Wales.

In his email, he alleged, "I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was unacceptable."

At that time, the email caused intense conflict between the couple and the British Royal Family members, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Kate Middleton. 

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry firmly denied the allegations made by Prince William's next chief executive in the Earthshot Prize.  

