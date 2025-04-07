Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat

Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers beat their rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 6, with a score of 126-99

Luka Doncic played a key role in this match, scoring 30 points and helping his team win.

As per BBC Sports, Doncic collected seven rebounds and six assists in addition to his 30 point.

The Lakers set new team record by making 15 three-point shots in the first half which gave them a 22-point lead by halftime.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves scored 20 points and LeBron James scored 19 points.

With this win, the Lakers are getting closer to securing one of the last four spots that allow teams to go directly to the playoffs without needing to play extra games.

While praising the opposing team, LeBron said, “Oklahoma are the number one team in the West so you can't let up no matter what the score is - they're always going to make a push. That's why they are where they are at this part of the season.”

He further expressed, “So it's a really good win for us and we can build off it. We're just trying to build our habits right now, going into the final stretch of the year."

This match is the first of two consecutive games between the two teams, both of which will be held in Oklahoma City.

The teams will play against each other again on Tuesday, April 8.

