Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory 

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans easily with a score of 124-108 on Friday night, April 4.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James played a key role in this match and helped their team win.
Doncic had a tough game in a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors the night before, scoring only 19 points and struggling defensively.
However, he bounced back in the next game and played well, helping the Lakers stay in third place in the Western Conference.
As per BBC Sports, Doncic scored the most in the game with 35 points, Austin Reaves added 30 points and LeBron contributed 27 points and 8 assists.
This win helped the Lakers recover from their previous loss and improved their chances of finishing among top four teams in the Western Conference.
This was also the sixth time in row the Lakers have beaten the Pelicans, with three of those wins coming in the current season.
Related: LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
Reaves has become the first player in Los Angeles Lakers history to make a total of 15 three-point shots across two games.
He made six three-point shots in this game, after making nine in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Pelicans will now play against the Milwaukee Bucks at their home ground on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will go to Oklahoma City on Sunday to play the first of two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are leading the Western Conference.
Related: LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points