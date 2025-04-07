Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour

The British monarch kicks off royal tour with Queen Camilla despite the recent health concerns

  • April 07, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially landed in Italy to kick of their royal tour.

On Monday, April 7, the royal couple landed in Italy to start their diplomatic state visit.

The King and Queen were had a special "escort" during their flight, F-35 Lightening II.

As per Sky News, their four-day visit is an important step in continuing efforts to strengthen relationships with EU countries following Brexit. This trip is also significant in the context of Donald Trump's presidency and the disruption that has caused.

Recently, Buckingham Palace shared crucial details about Charles and Camilla’s royal tour.

The statement read, “The shared history between the UK and Italy includes the fact that Queen Elizabeth II visited the country 5 times, accompanied by Prince Philip. This State Visit will underscore the depth and breadth of that bilateral relationship, and the links between our peoples.”

It continued, “Our two nations share so many ties – between out peoples; between our cultures; a deep friendship rooted in shared values, mutual affection and mutual respect.”

Charles and Camilla will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, serving as honoured guests at the traditional state banquet.

To note, this state visit marks his majesty's first international trip following his hospital stay.

