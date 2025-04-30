Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary set to make a poignant appearance in a new documentary tribute to Countess Danner ahead of the highly anticipated "Danner of Denmark" exhibition opening at Frederiksborg Castle.
The Danish Royal family took to the Instagram account on Monday to share a snippet of the Danish Queen announcing that Frederiksborg Castle will be opening the special exhibition "Danner of Denmark."
In a shared footage Queen Mary said, “In the Exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’ the interesting stories of countess life is unfolded through historical artifacts, documents and arts.”
The Queen added, “The artifacts tell stories and they expand our understanding of where the countess came from and who she became.”
In a caption, a palace wrote, “Frederiksborg Castle will be formed later today for the opening of the special exhibition "Danner of Denmark", where Her Majesty the Queen will be present.”
The Palace added, “In connection with the exhibition, the Queen is participating in a movie about Countess Danner's life and legacy.”
As per the official statement, “Her Majesty the Queen appears in exhibition film about Countess Danner. On 1 May 2025, Frederiksborg will open the special exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’ about the history of Countess Danner and the interpretations of the Countess by posterity.”
Who is Countess Danner:
Notably, the highly anticipated film is set to reveal the story of one of history's most significant female figures, Countess Danner.
Countess Danner came from modest origins and rose to prominence, ultimately becoming the wife of King Frederik VII’s morganatic marriage.