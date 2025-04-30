Royal

Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

The Danish Queen announced that Frederiksborg Castle will be opening the special exhibition 'Danner of Denmark'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary set to make a poignant appearance in a new documentary tribute to Countess Danner ahead of the highly anticipated "Danner of Denmark" exhibition opening at Frederiksborg Castle.

The Danish Royal family took to the Instagram account on Monday to share a snippet of the Danish Queen announcing that Frederiksborg Castle will be opening the special exhibition "Danner of Denmark."


In a shared footage Queen Mary said, “In the Exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’ the interesting stories of countess life is unfolded through historical artifacts, documents and arts.”

The Queen added, “The artifacts tell stories and they expand our understanding of where the countess came from and who she became.”

In a caption, a palace wrote, “Frederiksborg Castle will be formed later today for the opening of the special exhibition "Danner of Denmark", where Her Majesty the Queen will be present.”

The Palace added, “In connection with the exhibition, the Queen is participating in a movie about Countess Danner's life and legacy.”

As per the official statement, “Her Majesty the Queen appears in exhibition film about Countess Danner. On 1 May 2025, Frederiksborg will open the special exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’ about the history of Countess Danner and the interpretations of the Countess by posterity.”

Who is Countess Danner:

Notably, the highly anticipated film is set to reveal the story of one of history's most significant female figures, Countess Danner.

Countess Danner came from modest origins and rose to prominence, ultimately becoming the wife of King Frederik VII’s morganatic marriage.

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate turns heads with bold look on her recent trip
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Princess Kate honors her kids during Scotland tour with Prince William
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Prince Andrew faces emotional plea by his late accuser Virgina's legal team
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Meghan Markle copies Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary look in new video
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince Harry to honor Diana's legacy through shared charity with Prince William
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo
Prince William, Kate celebrate 14 years of marriage with PDA-filled photo
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king