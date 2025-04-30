King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace

Royal

  • April 30, 2025
King Felipe held a special ceremony at the Royal Palace for "new ambassadors."

On April 30, the King of Spain received the Letters of Credence of the new ambassadors of Dominican Republic, Portuguese Republic, Georgia, People's Republic of Bangladesh, Sultanate of Oman and State of Kuwait.

As per the announcement of the Royal Family, "The Letters of Credence are the document that accredits a foreign ambassador as the representative and highest diplomatic authority of another country in Spain. The ceremony of presenting them to the Head of State dates back to the 18th century.”

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Tony Raful Tejada, Sr. José Augusto de Jesús Duarte, Mr. Alexander Chkuaseli, Mr. Masudur Rahman, Mr. Thamir Faiz Khalfan Al Alawi, and Mr. Zeiad IMM Alanbaie.

King Felipe also posted pictures with the ambassadors on Instagram.

In one photo, his majesty can be seen receiving the letter of credence from Mr. Tony Raful Tejada, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, in another pictures ambassadors can be seen receiving a warm welcome upon their arrival at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

King Felipe’s upcoming royal engagement:

King Felipe is set to receive Tim Reynolds, president and founder of the Reynolds Foundation.

On May 6, the Spanish monarch will welcome Tim at El Embajador, Royal Hideaway Hotel in Santo Domingo.

