Duchess Sophie sends good wishes to swimmers supporting EB cause

Duchess Sophie is sending good wishes to Graeme and the swim team!
As the patron of DEBRA UK, a charity that supports individuals and families affected by EB, the wife of Prince Edward has expressed her admiration for the team's efforts to raise vital funds for the cause.
Taking to its Instagram account on Wednesday, the official page of DEBRA UK shared the uplifting message by Duchess Sophie along with her beaming photo.
"Wishing Graeme and the swim team the very best of luck on their epic endeavour as they set out across the Channel (and back!) to raise vital funds for those living with EB," the message reads.
It further added, "I have seen how truly debilitating EB is and know the difference the work that DEBRA UK makes for the EB community. Thank you to everyone who is supporting this amazing challenge. Good luck to you all as you set off today- HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO, Patron, DEBRA UK."
King Charles also shared Duchess' Sophie's heartfelt message on his Instagram, extending his support.
Duchess Sophie as DEBRA UK patron
Duchess Sophie has been a patron of DEBRA UK since 2011, taking over the role from the late Princess Diana.
DEBRA UK is an organization that raises awareness of a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).