Lady Kitty Spencer drops unseen photos of daughter Athena on 2nd birthday

  • April 30, 2025
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer marked a special occasion coinciding with Prince William and Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary.

The cousin of Prince Harry and William turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29th to share adorable glimpses of her daughter Athena, with a heartfelt birthday wish.

Kitty shared three photos of her with the birthday girl, who turned two on the same day William and Kate marked their 14th wedding anniversary in the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

The photos saw Athena having a quality mother-daughter time on the beach, in coordinated outfits.

"Two years of you lighting up our world, my darling Athena, You are sunshine and joy and all things magic," Kitty wrote alongside the carousel.

"My little girl forever. How proud I am to be your mummy, I love you more than you could ever imagine or I could ever articulate," she further expressed.

Athena was wearing an off-white frock with puffy sleeves, while the supermodel was a vision in a matching coord set.

About Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty, a British model and aristocrat is the eldest daughter of Diana's brother Charles Spencer.

She welcomed Athena in 2023 with husband Michael Lewis.

