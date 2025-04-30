Princess Kate, William enjoy peaceful forest stroll on day 2 of Scotland tour

Princess Kate Middleton and his husband, Prince William, dropped an exclusive update from their second-day visit to the Scottish Island.
To mark their 14th wedding anniversary the future King and Queen arrived at the Isle of Mull in Scotland on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their second day of engagements by visiting the mesmerizing Ardura Community Forest on Wednesday, April 30, after previously spending a night in a self-catering cottage.
Kate and William took to their official Instagram handle to release rare footage and photos from their latest visit to the breathtaking forest.
The caption-less first footage shows the beautiful lakeside view from a plateau of the forest.
In another slide, the next heir to the British throne and his life partner were seen strolling the roads of the forest.
The couple scribbled over an image, "Visiting the beautiful Ardura Community Forest on Mull this morning."
"To spend time with the Mull and Iona Ranger Service," they concluded.
For those unaware, Ardura is an Atlantic rainforest and one of Scotland’s most precious habitats which has been central to the way of life of generations of Mull families.
Why Prince and Princess of Wales choose Scottish Island to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary?
As per media reports, the visit aims to highlight the importance of protecting and emphasizing the natural environment.
However, Princess Kate and Prince William chose the occasion of their wedding anniversary to spread awareness regarding Mother Nature.