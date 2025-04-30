Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals why Grand Duke Henri abdicate throne

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa has opened up about the emotional journey ahead of Grand Duke Henri’s expected abdication.
While conversing with Hello, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg shared the insights about handing over the reins of the dynasty to his eldest son, Prince Guillaume.
Upon asking about her decision to abdicate the throne to Grand Duke, the Duchess said, "It's a family tradition that goes back to Henri's grandmother, Grand Duchess Charlotte. Then his father Jean did the same. What is special and doesn't exist in other monarchies is the transition period we have, which makes things smoother. The Grand Duke chooses to delegate some of his powers to his heir for a period decided by mutual agreement, while remaining as head of state. With Guillaume and his wife, Princess Stéphanie, we decided on a one-year transition.”
She continued, "So the abdication isn't something radical. After reigning for 25 years, at our age and with such a well-prepared heir, we're able to pass on the baton and enjoy some rest.”
The duchess added, “We also felt it was important not to make our heir wait too long. Guillaume is 43, with a wonderful wife and two wonderful children."
Grand Duke Henri announcement:
To note, Grand Duke Henri shared an emotional Christmas broadcast, disclosing that he will abdicate from the throne on 3 October in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume.
Henri will have completed a 25-year reign, when he quits,having ascended to the throne on October 7, 2000, following his father, Grand Duke Jean.