Queen Sofia launches major initiative to promote neurodegenerative research

King Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, takes huge step for the future of science and health

  • April 07, 2025
Queen Sofia has launched a major project for advance research into neurodegenerative diseases and improving treatments.

In a new Instagram post shared on Monday, April 7, the Spanish Royal Family shared a slew of photographs from King Felipe’s mother’s latest engagement and also briefed about her remarkable new initiative.

The Palace shared that Sofia chaired the launch of a major campaign which aims to focus on advance research into diseases related to brain.

“This morning, Queen Sofía presided over the launch of the "Extraordinary Brains" campaign at the Queen Sofía Foundation Alzheimer's Center. The campaign aims to promote brain donations for scientific research,” the caption stated.

King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award

The Royal Family continued, “With this initiative, the Queen Sofía Foundation invites society to reflect and join this fundamental cause for the future of science and health, as every donation of brain tissue is key to advancing research into neurodegenerative diseases and improving treatments.”

In the carousel of snaps shared by the Royals, Queen Sofia can be seen warmly meeting some patients and also presiding over the campaign.

King Felipe warmly embraces disabled students in delightful new visit: Watch

The gallery also featured a group photograph, showcasing the Queen with key officials of the foundation.

