Entertainment

Megan Fox enjoys ‘motherhood’ after welcoming baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed baby girl on March 27, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Megan Fox enjoys ‘motherhood’ after welcoming baby with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox enjoys ‘motherhood’ after welcoming baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has embraced motherhood for the “fourth” time after welcoming baby girl with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The former couple called off their engagement sometime in 2023. They welcomed their newborn on March 27, 2025.

An insider recently disclosed to Us Weekly how Megan, 38, is celebrating motherhood.

The source shared, “Megan has really leaned into motherhood again. She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed,” adding, “Friends haven't seen her this happy in years. She's glowing.”

Related: Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

The American actress is also a mother to Noah, 12, Bohdi, 10, and Journey 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, MKG is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

The tipster further added, “'The relationship is still complicated. They haven't reconciled. It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”

However, the birth of their child has reportedly “brought them closer together,” noting that both parents are “obsessed” with their little girl.

To note, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not revealed the name of their daughter yet.

Related: Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance

Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
Jenna Ortega gives unexpected reason for ‘Scream 7’ exit
Jenna Ortega gives unexpected reason for ‘Scream 7’ exit
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns with nerve-racking stunts
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns with nerve-racking stunts
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after Kanye West hints at Bianca split
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about spring cleaning, new fashion favourites
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about spring cleaning, new fashion favourites
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps first solo tour with heartfelt note to Vietnam BLINKs
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps first solo tour with heartfelt note to Vietnam BLINKs
Ed Sheeran achieves big milestone with new song ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran achieves big milestone with new song ‘Azizam’
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
IU, Park Bo Gum receive major honour for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
IU, Park Bo Gum receive major honour for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7