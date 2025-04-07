Megan Fox enjoys ‘motherhood’ after welcoming baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has embraced motherhood for the “fourth” time after welcoming baby girl with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
The former couple called off their engagement sometime in 2023. They welcomed their newborn on March 27, 2025.
An insider recently disclosed to Us Weekly how Megan, 38, is celebrating motherhood.
The source shared, “Megan has really leaned into motherhood again. She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed,” adding, “Friends haven't seen her this happy in years. She's glowing.”
The American actress is also a mother to Noah, 12, Bohdi, 10, and Journey 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Meanwhile, MKG is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.
The tipster further added, “'The relationship is still complicated. They haven't reconciled. It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”
However, the birth of their child has reportedly “brought them closer together,” noting that both parents are “obsessed” with their little girl.
To note, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not revealed the name of their daughter yet.
