Royal

Princess Charlotte to share major royal moment with Prince Louis, George

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also be a part of historic royal moment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Princess Charlotte is set to mark a special milestone with a royal appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, joining her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

As per GB news, the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, will appear on the Buckingham Palace to join her parents.

It is reported that the appearance will be a part of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The young royals will take in a breathtaking flypast showcasing both modern and vintage aircraft, including a dazzling performance by the Red Arrows display team.

At the event, King Charles will be accompanied by his closest family members for the historic occasion.

Queen Camilla will also join the British Monarch on the famous balcony.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to appear, potentially with their children Lady Louise, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and possibly the Duke of Kent, are expected to attend the gathering.

A source said, "His Majesty is dedicated to bring his family and the country together in honour of Britain's war dead and recreate the sense of community that came with the celebrations to mark VE Day."

To note, the parade is set to enter Horse Guards Parade as aircraft perform the flypast overhead and the four-day celebrations will kick off on Monday, May 5.

