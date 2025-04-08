Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike shares delightful news after rare comments on royal title

The rugby legend shared the exciting news on his social media account

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, has made a heartwarming announcement, following rare remarks about his royal title.

The rugby legend shared the exciting news on his social media account along with a request for his fans to secure tickets for an upcoming event.

He wrote, "Email us to secure your seats now for what will be a great evening at a new central London venue…lots of rugby stars and charities to support plus some of our lovely wines…"

The post was shared on "The Rugby Wine Club - Supporting Grassroots Rugby" page, which Mike manages.

As per the description of social media profile, "Mike Tindall helping grassroots rugby = £6 per case paid to your club or rugby charity.

It added, "We also supply club dinners, corporate events, golf days, tastings etc."

The event, "The Rugby Wine Club presents 'Dining with Lions'" is set to take place on June 26, 2025 at the Organ Factory in Shoreditch

Notably, this exciting news came after Mike was asked about the possibility of accepting a royal title during a fundraising event.

Htold Closer Magazine, "I would definitely turn that down, adding that his joining the royal family was "easier than it could have been.”

To note, Mike and Zara are not working members of the Royal Family; they both earn money independently and live in Gloucestershire.

