Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock? 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are seemingly not bound to live in the “UK permanently” as they are not working royals like Princess Anne.
The royal couple had recently sparked rumours that they might shift to Australia due to their strong ties with the country.
As per a property expert, when The Princess Royal will pass away, her Gatcombe Park estate, which is worth a whopping £6million now, will be distributed between Peter Phillips and the British equestrian.
A royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared his expert opinion on Tindall’s shifting plans during a chat with GB news.
He said, "I wouldn't have thought so. I'd have thought they've got the balance they want, and also they're forceful enough people to make sure they do get that balance.”
Mike and Zara reportedly enjoy their freedom as non-working royals, "They're not constrained by being working roles or anything like that. So it's really entirely up to them."
“There's nothing specific keeping them from what they're doing. If they were working royals, that would be very different, and they're not. She's very accomplished, and he's a character who gets away with all sorts of things,” he noted.
Notably, Zara and Mike are expected to conclude their Australia trip this month.