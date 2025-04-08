James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood

James Middleton opens up about his unique childhood, sharing why he felt like he had 'three mothers' growing up.
While conversing with Hello Magazine, the brother of Princess Kate shared insights about his "fantastic childhood" sharing that along with his mother Carole Middleton, his two big sisters, Catherine and Pippa, were like "mothering figures" to him.
James said, "The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me. I was very fortunate.”
He added, “We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
In his discussion with an outlet, James shared that he gifted both Kate and Pippa dogs from litters descended from his beloved Ella.
Kate first had Lupo, who sadly passed away at the age of nine, and now has Orla. Meanwhile, Pippa and her husband James are proud owners of Rafa.
"Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," he noted.
To note, James Middleton lives with his wife, Alizee, and their 18-month-old son Inigo.