Meghan Markle reminds Prince Harry of his late mother, Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 after dating for three years

  • April 13, 2025
Prince Harry reportedly believed his wife, Meghan Markle, possesses multiple similarities with his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, has always believed that his life partner has striking similarities to his deceased mom, the former Princess of Wales.

However, neither Diana’s family nor British Royal Family members would have agreed with Harry’s heartfelt opinion about Meghan.

A royal author, Tom Bower, wrote in his publication, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, that the 40-year-old British prince had once introduced his wife to Diana’s sisters before marrying the duchess.

At the time, Diana’s siblings did not agree with him that the former actress was similar to the late princess in any aspect of life.

"Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancee. Both, he said, shared the same problems," Tom stated in his book.

The royal writer further claimed that Harry’s aunties’ behavior with Meghan "disappointed" him as no one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his then-girlfriend.

"More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family," Tom continued in his publication.

For those unaware, Prince Harry exchanged marital vows with Meghan Markle in 2018 after they briefly dated for three years. 

They are also parents to their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.  

