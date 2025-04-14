King Charles shares special wish after Queen Camilla's update on his cancer

King Charles III and Queen Camilla mark a special occasion after concluding their successful state visit to Italy.
Buckingham Palace has shared a heartfelt wish for the Sikh community residing in the UK and across the world as they celebrate Vaisakhi.
Alongside a poster featuring drums and sweets was a caption which read, "Wishing Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi"
Shortly after King Charles' sweet wish was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with warm greetings on the festive occasion.
One fan wrote, "Happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrate."
Another added, "vaisakhi I'd love to see a festival to celebrate."
This update comes after Queen Camilla made a candid confession about the monarch amid his cancer treatment.
In her candid conversation with the UK journalists covering their four-day trip to Italy last week, the queen said, “I think he loves his work and it keeps him going.”
Camilla continued, "And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more."
"That’s the problem. That's what he's driven by. Helping others," she added.
King Charles and Queen Camilla flew to Italy on a four-day state visit on April 7th.
The Royal couple concluded their tour on April 10 after meeting the Pope Francis in Vatican City.