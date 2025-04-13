Royal

Meghan Markle takes trip down memory lane ahead of upcoming family getaway

Meghan Markle drops adorable photo alongside her close pal, Athena Calderone, on Instagram

Meghan Markle has melted fans' hearts by releasing an adorable throwback photo alongside her close pal, Athena Calderone.

The mom-of-two took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 13, to re-share her pal's glimpse into their old cooking session.

Meghan re-shared the post of Athena, with whom she once prepared a delicious açaí dessert back in 2015.

The former actress penned a heartfelt note for her lifestyle media person friend that read, "Memory Lane, my friend."

She also included a pink heart emoji in her post.

This update came after a report suggested that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been planning to enjoy their summer vacations with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An insider recently revealed to In Touch Weekly, "They are taking some solid time off this summer, they want to enjoy lazy summer days at home in Montecito, taking the kids to the beach and having friends over for pool parties and al fresco dinners."

As of now, the couple, who exchanged the marital vows in 2018, has not confirmed their forthcoming vacation plans. 

