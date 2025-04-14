Royal

Prince William, Kate to decide Charlotte, Louis' future after George's outing

The Prince of Wales recently took his eldest son, Prince George, to France for Aston Villa's final match

Prince William and Princess Kate may take a huge decision for their other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after Prince George’s latest public appearance.

For its new article published on Sunday, April 13, GB News interviewed royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who shared major insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales’s upcoming major decision.

While speaking to the outlet, the expert shared that in the near future, William and Kate will take the two young royals on “more public appearances”.

"It is due to age and the fact it is a balance. As they (Charlotte and Louis) get older they will be seen at more events,” he stated.

Referencing Prince George’s latest appearance with his dad in Paris to watch the Champions League quarter-final, Richard added, "Equally, George is obviously very keen (on football) and there is that aspect to it.”

For those unaware, last week, Prince William took his eldest son, George, to Paris to watch their beloved Aston Villa take on Paris Saint Germain in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

During the interview, Richard also hailed the future king’s decision to take George to France, stating that it’s “very good” for the young Prince and for the royal image to have this balance between informal and formal lives.

