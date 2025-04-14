King Felipe, Letizia pay moving tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa on his death

King Felipe and Queen Letizia honored renowned Spanish-Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa following his sad demise.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of Spain on Monday, April 14, the Royal Couple paid a moving tribute to the famous novelist, journalist and politician.
In the post, King Felip and Queen Letizia shared a snap that featured a delightful meeting between them and Mario.
“The Olympus of universal literature has opened its doors to Mario Vargas Llosa. Thank you always for all his immense work, our eternal Spanish-Peruvian,” penned the King and Queen Consort.
They added, “Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”
The tribute comes a day after on Sunday, April 13, CNN reported that Mario’s family confirmed his death with a social media post.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family. (His) departure will sadden his relatives, his friends and his readers around the world,” penned the novelist’s son, Álvaro Vargas Llosa.
Mario, whose full name was Jorge Mario Pedro Vargas Llosa, is regarded as one of the Spanish language and Latin America’s most significant novelists and essayists and one of the leading writers of his generation.
His best novels include Conversation in the Cathedral (1969), The War of the End of the World (1981), and Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter (1977).