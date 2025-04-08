Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?

Prince Harry has returned to the UK just hours after his father King Charles jetted off to Italy.
The Duke of Sussex, who arrived in Britain on Sunday night made his first public appearance on Tuesday as he was spotted arriving at London Court of Appeal for UK security case hearing.
Harry's visit to his home country coincided with the King and Queen's four-day state visit to Italy, which they kicked off on April 7th.
The duke's unexpected return to his home country for yet another battle has raised concern about his stay, given that during his last visit to the UK in 2024, Harry preferred to live in a hotel rather than any royal residence.
It is unclear, if this time, the youngest son of King Charles will stay at Buckingham Palace, as he previously declined his father's offer to stay at a royal residence.
Prince Harry's legal battle with UK's Home Office:
Prince Harry's government security was downgraded when he left the UK with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping down from their royal titles.
Harry then took the matter to UK's high court where the judge ruled in favour of government panel's decision to not provide duke the bespoke security as not "unlawful and unjustified."
The 40-year-old then turned to London Court of Appeal in an attempt to overturn UK government decision to downgrade his security.
Accepting Harry's personal request, the London court set the case for a two-day hearing, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.