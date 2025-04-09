Entertainment

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Ariana Grande released her new short film, 'Brighter Days Ahead' last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  April 09, 2025
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film Brighter Days Ahead
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead' 

Ariana Grande shared the behind-the-scenes photos of her new short film, Brighter Days Ahead.

The Wicked starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 8, to drop a series of never-seen-before images from her newly released film, which she launched on March 28.  

Grande kicked off her post by releasing a stunning snapshot of herself, featuring her blonde hair, which she opted for her role as Glinda in Wicked

In another video clip, the musician-turned-actress showed the difficult aerial shot she performed in the short film.

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film Brighter Days Ahead

She additionally included a heart and infinity sign emoji in her caption.

Grande also released six new songs for her album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, on March 28.

For those unaware, the Everyday crooner launched her short film, Brighter Days Ahead, to support her deluxe version of the album.

The original album Eternal Sunshine was previously dropped on March 8, 2024.

This update came after her newly released vinyl album hit number one on Billboard's album sales earlier this week.

Ariana Grande will next appear in the Wicked: For Good, the second installment of her Oscar-winning movie, Wicked, in November 2025.  

