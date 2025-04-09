Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's costar drops explosive claims amid lawsuit  

Adam Mondschein, It Ends with Us actor, recently made explosive claims against Blake Lively months after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.
Mondschein, who portrayed Doctor Dubar in It Ends With Us, noted that Blake has "mischaracterized" their scene together in her bombshell lawsuit, which she filed against Justin in December last year.
Adam revealed to Page Six that Blake had described "bogus" and "incorrect" scenes in her legal filing as he was pleased to work with Blake in the film.
"I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit," he explained.
The Drunk star further detailed that he was shocked after reading the description of their scene in the complaint of his co-actress.
Blake stated in her December filing that she was "disturbed" by many of Justin's actions on the set of It Ends with Us, including "new scenes" he chose to have in the film, such as "violating birthing scene for which he cast his close pal as her obstetrics and gynecology."
In the film, Adam's character doctor Dubar helped deliver Lily's [played by Blake] child.
At the time, Blake alleged that Justin had commanded her to shoot the scene without clothes.
However, Adam firmly denied the allegations and disclosed that the mom-of-two had performed the scene in a specific costume that included a full hospital gown and black shorts.
"Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose," Adam stated.
As of now, Blake Lively has not responded to these claims made by her costar, Adam Mondschein.