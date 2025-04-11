DCA airport incident: American Airlines planes strike each other on runway

Two American Airlines planes had minor collision on the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, April 10.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that one plane's wingtip struck another. At least two members of Congress were on board one of the planes but fortunately no one was injured.
This incident follows a tragic crash on January 29, where 67 people died when an Army helicopter collided with a jetliner at the same airport.
Nick LaLota, a New York Republican said in a statement on her X (formerly Twitter), "Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing."
He added, "Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok."
American Airlines reported that there were 76 passengers on one of the planes and 67 passengers on the other plane, and no injuries occurred in the incident.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement, "The wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490 struck American Airlines Flight 4522 on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 12:45pm local time on Thursday, April 10."
The statement added, "Flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900, was headed to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina. Flight 4522, an Embraer E175, was headed to JFK International Airport in New York. The FAA will investigate."
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport clarified that the collision did not disrupt flight operations.