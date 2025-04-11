Entertainment

Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after Australian tour

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner ignited engagement rumours last year

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner got cozy in new photos after the singer wrapped up her iconic Australian tour last week.

The Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 10, to release a series of never-before-seen images with her partner.

In the viral snapshots, Dua is seen sharing an adorable PDA-filled moment with Callum as he gently places a kiss on her head.

Dua also showed a glimpse of her recent appearance in the Champions League, which took place at the Etihad Stadium between Arsenal vs. Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old was accompanied by The Capture star in the match, as they were photographed cheering on for the both teams. 

The critically acclaimed musician penned a heartfelt caption for her post, "Home home home sweet home home home home."

This post of Dua came after she sparked engagement rumors with Callum in December 2024.

The couple, who began dating in January last year, made it to the headlines due to their surprise engagement after the pop star posted a huge diamond ring on her Instagram handle on Christmas.

However, the two have not confirmed their engagement yet.

For those unaware, Dua Lipa wrapped her superhit musical shows from Australia and New Zealand last week.

The singer is currently touring worldwide for her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, to support her new studio album of the same name.

She began the tour in November from Singapore and will conclude in Mexico City in December 2025.

Dua will next perform in London in June 2025. 

